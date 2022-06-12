As winter sets in and homelessness and housing crisis continue to be an issue in Launceston, City of Launceston continue to work on the establishment of the Homelessness Advisory Committee.
At the next council meeting held on Thursday, June 16, councillors will consider the terms of reference for the Homelessness Advisory Committee.
The establishment of the committee came after a notice of motion for an action plan by councillor Tim Walker on May 5 and a homelessness response workshop, on May 26.
All of this was in response to an emotional plea by people living homeless in a council meeting on April 21, which saw a rapid response from council to issue portable toilets and showers and keep some public toilets open 24/7.
The committee will work with service providers, community members and relevant levels of government to advocate for the needs of Launceston's homeless community.
The membership of this committee will include two councillors, one councillor will chair the committee.
There will be representatives from City Mission, St Vincent's, Anglicare, Tasmania Police, Salvation Army, Shekinah House and Tasmania Department of Communities.
Four community member representatives will be considered by the council and appointed by council.
The criteria for community representatives will consider professional experience and lived experience.
The committee will operate as an advisory body that provides strategic guidance to council.
The Homeless Advisory Committee will work to increase visibility, accountability and collaboration between the various stakeholders, while also opening up opportunities for input and participation from relevant agencies who can support both informed decision making and positive outcomes.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
