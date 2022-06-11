Launceston United have been successful in freeing up one of their co-coaches to take charge of Monday's Women's Statewide Cup final against Kingborough.
Frank Compton and Lynden Prince were both shown red cards during last week's 4-2 win over South Hobart meaning they would be banned from the dugout for the team's next match. Compton's red was reduced to a yellow after the club argued mistaken identity but Prince's dismissal stands.
Club president Anthony Coulson said: "The club is very disappointed with the result, especially after reviewing the match footage and audio. Our focus now turns to having Lynden involved as much as possible."
"A learning curve" was how Launceston City coach Dan Smith described his side's 4-2 loss to South Hobart in the NPL Development League final.
In front of a healthy crowd at Windsor Park, Riverside, City took the lead on the half-hour through Tito Brown's opportunism.
However, Danny Arnaiz equalised with a lovely solo effort and went on to complete a splendid hat-trick and claim player of the match.
Harry Oates also scored for South although Zac Buchanan could boast the goal of the game with City's late consolation.
"It's a learning curve for us to come back stronger next year," Smith said. "But it's good for us to see the level we want to be at."
South Hobart doubled up with a 3-1 win over Devonport in the men's under-20 statewide cup final.
Yuri Ware scored a superb early opener before Matios Michael doubled South's advantage.
Jordan Payne reduced the arrears with the first goal conceded by South in the competition but Josh Schofield wrapped up the win from the halfway line.
A huge weekend of statewide soccer action concludes on Monday with Glenorchy's KGV the centre of attention.
Launceston United carry Northern hopes in the Women's Statewide Cup final against Kingborough Lions at 11am before the Lakoseljac Cup final between South Hobart and Devonport Strikers at 1.30pm.
