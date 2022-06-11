Sporting ban could merely be playing politics

Just how long the globe's sporting administrators will be able to maintain their disdain for Russia and Belarus and their athlete cohorts is a fascinating question.
Wimbledon is an event rather than an international sporting organisation and its decision to ban Russian and Belarussian players from this year's tournament has exposed just how fragile the stand is.
In its case, it immediately incurred the wrath of the controlling arms of tennis - the men's and women's players associations which run the year around tour that determine player rankings and recognise tournaments other than the four Grand Slams. As a result, no ranking points will be allocated to Wimbledon players in 2022.
On the other hand, the International Tennis Federation which in the strictest sense is the governing body of the sport but, in reality, only in charge of the Olympics, other Games tournaments and national team competitions has taken the same view as Wimbledon.
As it happens, Australia has a win out of this. Last year Russia won both the world's most prestigious team events earning an automatic spot in this year's Davis and Billie Jean King (formerly Federation) Cup Finals.
The Green and Gold now gets a call up to replace Russia in the women's competition as the next ranked nation.
In tennis any sanctions against Russia are significant. A fact obviously not lost on International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach - who a fraction distortedly perhaps - has called Wimbledon out in the negative.
Bach's view is that Wimbledon's call was not its own, rather than it was unduly influenced by the British government in withdrawing invitations to Russian athletes.
He's right in the sense that the last thing sport needs is governments rather than the sporting bodies deciding which athletes can participate and which ones can't.
There's already been enough of that going on in recent times- like a clutch of North African countries when hosting international championships refusing visas for Israeli teams, Spain engaging in similar behaviours over Gibraltar and Serbia declining to allow Kosovars over the border.
But it's Bach's absolute assertion that in this case it's the British government rather than the organisers of Wimbledon making the decision.
It's a whopping call to assert one over the other, as for many it is far from clear that is the case.
By comparison whether Russian or Belarussian players are invited or shunned by golf tournament organisers is a significantly different matter, because they are not and have never been among the world's best.
Bach's media comments this week also urged sports umbrella bodies like ASOIF - the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations - to step up and be assertive about such matters so that it is sport doing the taking and decision-making.
There's probably a need for this in the IOC president's mind because his rationale for the blanket ban on the Russians and their ally was very narrowly based in the first place - that the invasion of Ukraine had taken place during the so-called Olympic truce in February this year.
Just what position Bach would have taken had the borders been crossed in anger other than during an Olympic Games - in this case the 2022 winter edition in Beijing - might remain a mystery.
So best to have others doing the work in case Bach's justification becomes redundant.
In some sports, most notably athletics, little action was required in respect of Russia because its team and most of its athletes were already under some form of ban.
World Athletics banned Russia from participation as a team in all its events from 2015 for systemic violations of its anti-doping rules, while allowing a few athletes who could assert they were clean to compete under a neutral status.
But its resolve strengthened further upon the invasion of Ukraine with all Russian athletes now ineligible and Belarus team and individuals also completely out.
For World Athletics given seven years of practice it may not be too hard for it to maintain its position, but it will be a real test for the rest - including the IOC whose sanctioning of Russia, its teams and athletes in recent years has been seen by many as merely token or semantic.
