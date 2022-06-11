Regional flight providers face mixed recovery hampered by fuel prices and 'stagflation'

Tasmania's regional airlines have welcomed the coming transition back to "normality" after two years of COVID-induced disruptions, but the sector's recovery is being hampered by rising fuel and concerns of sector "stagnation".
Malcolm Sharp of Sharp Airlines - which services flights to Flinders and King Island - said airline fuel prices had risen by around 50 per cent in recent months, which was being passed on to consumers.
"The benefit is the smaller airlines can be more nimble and more resilient. We can adjust our schedule and costs slightly to remain profitable," he said.
Also the chairperson of the Regional Aviation Association of Australia, Mr Sharp said the trend was being seen by regional flight providers nationwide, noting that leisure travel - involving friends, visitors and relatives - had recovered quickly, but that the advent of Zoom meetings had contributed to a drop in business travel.
"That segment may take two or three years to fully recover," he said.
Despite the challenges facing the industry, however, he was ready to see some normalcy and autonomy return to the industry after two years of uncertainty.
"I think the federal and state governments did an excellent job supporting the industry during COVID [...] Now we need to be self-sufficient," he said.
Despite the challenges, however, Mr Sharp is preparing for a full recovery and is hoping to remove any added cost to the buyer down the track.
"We've added the cost of fuel as a declared surcharge [...] So, when it goes back down our prices will go down too," he said.
In the short-term, however, Mr Sharp did raise concerns that the rising cost of living could hamper the sector's recovery when higher flight costs deter potential buyers already facing greater cost-of-living pressures. If this becomes the case, it could send the sector into "stagflation", which occurs when inflation results in slower-than-expected sector growth.
"The challenge now is that the cost of living is also going up, therefore, people aren't going to travel as much and we may see demand decrease," he said.
Follows a report from the national consumer watchdog, which detailed the sector's recovery amid historically high fuel costs. The ACCC report said airlines were forecasting a sustained recovery in domestic travel, but record high fuel prices were sending airfares higher and forcing airlines to revise capacity forecasts. Looking at the larger airlines, Virgin, Qantas and Jetstar reported that they expect to be flying at or above pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.
ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said after two very challenging years, it appeared the domestic airline industry was approaching a full recovery.
"While travellers have benefitted from generally low airfares over the past year as airlines encouraged people back to the sky, historically high prices for jet fuel means we are starting to see fares rise again," Ms Brakey said.
Ms Brakey said the consumer watchdog would closely monitor the major airlines during the recovery to spot any conduct that may harm competition to the detriment of consumers.
"This will be increasingly relevant as the industry enters a more stable period after the disruption caused by COVID-19," she said.
