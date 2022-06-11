COVID boosters for at-risk groups approved by ATAGI

Young Tasmanians most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 will be eligible for a booster vaccine from next Tuesday.
The decision follows advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation which said boosters would be available for people aged 12 to 15 years who were "severely" immunocompromised, have a disability with complex health needs, or have complex health conditions that increase the risk of illness.
Eligible people would be able to get a Pfizer vaccine as a booster from three months after their primary course of vaccination.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the decision meant about 2500 Tasmanians would be eligible for a booster on June 14.
He said boosters would be available from more than 100 GPs and 100 pharmacies across Tasmania, as well as state-run vaccination clinics.
"As I've said many times, the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your family against severe COVID-19 illness is to make sure you are up to date on your vaccinations," he said.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community.
