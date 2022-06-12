Pensioners facing an impossible situation over cost of living

WITHOUT question I am sorry for good people under mortgage stress, but my extreme concern is for the elderly pensioners who are far more under stress.
They have to make a tough choice, keep a roof over their head or eat. What a disgusting decision to have to make.
Cost of living rises makes it totally impossible for some Australians.
My own party abandoned them and now Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thinks Indonesia is more important than fixing the starving in Australia. Maybe that sounds harsh, but what has to happen before someone takes notice of this dire situation?
These are people who have paid taxes all their lives, and are too old and frail to change anything for themselves, who are asking no begging for consideration. The pension is $480 a week, rent is $250-$300 per week, leaving $180 for food, energy, clothing, medication and transport, - it is a disgrace and an impossibility.
A huge number of old defenceless pensioners are living far below the poverty line. And the further the cost of living goes up the more impossible it gets.
I FULLY understand the adverse significance of January 26 for Indigenous Australians which still echoes through their communities, but it is also a matter of historical fact that the history of the continent and its First People changed that day as was the case for the First Fleet convicts who also had little choice in the matter.
It is also a fact that at the same time La Perouse, under orders from Paris to try to beat the English, arrived at Botany Bay. That was part of a global competition between European nations, all aware of the existence of the west and east coasts of Australia, various Pacific Ocean islands, Van Diemen's Land etc.
In 1788, the Dutch were long established on Java and in Japan, the Portuguese in India, Timor and Macau and many other European nations in south-east and east Asia. The Spanish had been in the Philippines for centuries, the British ruled India, the Americans were independent and sending whalers far into the Pacific, and the Americas had been 'settled' by the Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, English and French for centuries.
How much longer would the de-facto isolation of the continent and its peoples have lasted? 60 years? I doubt it. Would imminent 'settlement' or a series of 'settlements' by competing nations have been any better for the First Nations. I very much doubt it.
April 25, 1915, was a brutal reality check for 'British' Australia and we remember and reflect on that each ANZAC Day.
Perhaps seeing and participating in Australia Day in a similar spirit might be a start. A new flag might help too.
I MAY be called parochial, but I wonder where the numbers are from when voting for a Tasmanian team and also have a $750 million stadium in Hobart?
The support as shown over the last couple of matches. Hobart with free entry for some and selling tickets for $10 for two patrons attracted about 10,000 and 5114 compared with 14,000 and 12,000 at UTAS Stadium paying full price to enter.
How many Tasmanians want their own team? How many would be prepared to invest their own money in such a venue?
A NEW stadium (at what cost?) plus $10 million per year for 10 years (total $100 million) just for one footy team? You have got to be joking.
What about spending a small fraction of that on our hospitals, or roads, or even a new prison to keep some pretty awful people away from decent folk?
How many people in Tasmania are really prepared to fork out that much?
Until I see 100 per cent, I say forget it! We have the JackJumpers, that'll do us for now.
ACCORDING to Minister Roger Jaensch, the minimum age of detention is increasing from age 10 to age 14.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor says children under the age of 14 lack the necessary components of criminal responsibility.
What garbage. There are kids as young as 10 and 12 riding their bikes around Gagebrook and setting fire to cars and vacant houses. Don't tell me that they don't know that it's wrong.
So now, kids under 14 know they can get away with committing crimes and know they won't bear any penalty.
