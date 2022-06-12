The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 13, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 12 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pensioners facing an impossible situation over cost of living

EXTREME COST OF LIVING

WITHOUT question I am sorry for good people under mortgage stress, but my extreme concern is for the elderly pensioners who are far more under stress.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.