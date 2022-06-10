Going searching for gold is no easy task.
The conditions are rough and remote, the gear heavy, and there's no guarantee of success.
Advertisement
But when you find a good nugget - that's the feeling that keeps you coming back for more.
That's all according to North-West prospector Phil Lang, who is set to appear on a new national program with partner David Buckle and apprentice Lachlan Gillam later this month as they brave inhospitable environments in the search for gold.
Called Adventure Gold Diggers, Mr Lang and his peers are the only Tasmanian team featuring on the show - but make no mistake, there is no shortage of prospectors out there, he said.
"I started about six years ago, as a hobby," he said.
"I watched a lot of YouTube, saw how they did it and went out into the field.
"There seem to be more and more people going down each year. ...It's a bit of a gold rush."
For Mr Lang, the preferred approach is hookah diving, which involves going deeper into wintery water with a battery powered air compresser there to ensure you've got enough oxygen.
It's a thrill, but taxing on the body - with Mr Lang sometimes carrying up to 80 kilograms worth of gear for multiple kilometres when he heads out.
"We have a heat system we take in as well... and we mount that into a kayak.
"When I do get really cold, I get the hose down into my wet suit to fill it up with warm water.
"You've just got to keep moving, or you'll get hypothermia."
Unwilling to share his preferred prospecting locations, Mr Lang said there was plenty of gold out there if you just knew where to look. Patience - and proper registration - was key, he said.
Safety was also something not to be taken lightly, he said, with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, first aid kit and snake kit a necessity.
"If something goes drastically wrong, we're in the bush with no driving to get to us," Mr Lang said.
However, despite the risks Mr Lang said he wouldn't be giving it up any time soon.
"Once you get gold it's a feeling you don't forget.
"You're always on the hunt for the big nugget."
Advertisement
Prospecting partner David Buckle echoed Mr Lang's sentiment. Having been prospecting for more than 15 years, he said the rush never got old.
"I thought I was the only person on the planet doing it (when he started)," Mr Buckle said. "It's something you get addicted to.
"The rewards aren't always there.
"But when you do get a nice pocket, the high you get from it is worth it."
Adventure Gold Diggers airs on 7Mate on June 21.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.