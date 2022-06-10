The Examiner
Former NSW pacer claims the first Ulverstone Cup run at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 10 2022 - 12:00pm
STABLE QUINELLA: Shannonstheman (inside) beats stablemate Kuyomi in the Ulverstone Cup run at Mowbray on Friday night. Pictures: Stacey Lear
Jordan Chibnall drives Joe Nien to a slick 1.57.2 win at Mowbray on Friday night.
Charlie Castles wins the claiming novice drivers' race on Major Davvin.

Former NSW pacer Shannonstheman won his best race since coming to Tasmania and wasn't far outside the track record in the $14,000 Ulverstone Cup at Mowbray on Friday night.

