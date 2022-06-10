Advertisement
Former NSW pacer Shannonstheman won his best race since coming to Tasmania and wasn't far outside the track record in the $14,000 Ulverstone Cup at Mowbray on Friday night.
After a straggly start which saw several horses out of position, polemarker Shannonstheman settled in second place behind quick beginner James Dean.
Driver Rohan Hillier stayed there until the 700m mark when he couldn't hold the eight-year-old any longer and let him stroll to the front.
The only challenger from then on was his Conor Crook-trained stablemate Kuyomi who ran home gamely to fail by only a metre.
Kuzma, who was last at the bell, finished 22m away in third place.
Shannonstheman rated 2:00.5 for the marathon 2698m trip, which was only 1.4 seconds outside the track record set by class pacer Harjeet while winning the Easter Cup in March 2018.
The Ulverstone Cup was first run in 1934 and moved to Devonport in the mid-1990s when the Ulverstone track was closed.
It was being run for the first time at Mowbray following the closure of the Devonport track in March.
Joe Nien defied an alarming betting drift to win the Rating 65-74 Pace for the successful Conor Crook/Jordan Chibnall combination.
The former Victorian seven-year-old opened a dominant favourite at $1.55 with tab.com.au but blew out to start at $3.20.
Chibnall eased early from a wide draw to settle one-out, three-back with the heavily-backed Aha Reaction ($4.00 to $2.25) the only horse behind her.
Joe Nien began a three wide run at the bell with Aha Reaction tracking him and they quickly overhauled free-runner leader The Democrat turning for home.
Aha Reaction's driver Nathan Ford switched to the inside the straight but Joe Nien comfortably held him at bay to score by 7-1/2m in a quick 1:57.2.
The win was Chibnall's 17th for the season and moved her to within four of Bronte Miller on the female drivers' premiership.
Mark Reggett has easily the best strike-rate of this season's top 10 Tasmanian trainers and he nudged it a little higher when he won with his only runner at the meeting.
All For Dave, confidently driven by Mark Yole, sat outside the leader before easily winning the $12,000 Max McCormack.
The three-year-old had also won comfortably at his only previous start six weeks earlier and he went around at $1.40 after opening at $1.22.
Reggett has had 22 runners this season for eight wins at a strike-rate of 36 per cent.
And it hasn't been a flash in the pan.
The Brighton-based trainer has maintained an impressive strike-rate of better than 22 per-cent since winning his first race in season 2016-17.
He's now had 38 career wins.
Six-year-old gelding Major Davvin won his first race for 12 months when he led throughout in the Trainers Encouragement Pace.
The race was restricted to horses prepared by trainers who had 10 or less winners last season and also claiming novice drivers.
Charlie Castles handled the winner for dual-code Spreyton trainer Steven Davis whose wife Marnie races the gelding with prolific owner Warren Viney.
A sign of the times ...
More females than males will be riding at Spreyton on Sunday and, as a result, they will switch jockeys' rooms.
The seven females will get to use the larger facility and the five males the smaller one.
Victorian apprentice Kiran Quilty has changed masters and is a late withdrawal from the meeting.
The $150,000 Golden Topaz at Swan Hill on Friday had a Tasmanian flavour even though local sprinter And Beyond finished down the track.
Craig Newitt won the race on And Beyond's stablemate Triple Missile who came from last with a barnstorming finish to score by two lengths.
And Beyond began well but drifted back towards the rear before running home fairly to beaten 5-1/2 lengths in eighth place.
Trainer Lindsey Smith believes And Beyond will measure up in Melbourne.
"He's got good ability and has been working like a very good horse," Smith said.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
