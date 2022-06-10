Hearing date set for long-running airport rates dispute

The Examiner
Rates dispute between the Northern Midlands Council and Australian Pacific Airports heads back to Federal Court

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:00am
An appeal hearing regarding a long-running rates dispute between the owners of the Launceston Airport and the Northern Midlands Council will take place in the Federal Court in September.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

