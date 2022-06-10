Skiing, tobogganing, snowball fights - everything that is a mainstay of winters around the world, and the first things Tasmanians due as the temperature drops.
Tasmania, along with the eastern states, is in the grip of a wintry snap, with snow expected to fall over the 2022 Queens Birthday Long Weekend.
If you are a snow-bunny, check out these photos from days gone past, and if you are more of a winter by the fire type of person, it might be best to look away!
There is plenty of fun in the snow to be had, but be sure, if you are seeking snow-play this weekend to rug up, drive to the conditions and make sure you are prepared.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
