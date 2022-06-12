Sheffield's Des Brown says he's "humbled" to have received an Order of Australia Medal as part of the Queen's Birthday honours list announced today.
Mr Brown was recognised for his service to tourism and the community, including holding the position of Kentish Arts Commerce Tourism president between 2015 and 2021, being involved with community groups in the area since the 1960s and more recently starting up West Kentish accomodation Eagle Nest Retreat.
Despite everything he was involved in, Mr Brown said his biggest highlight was when he was part of the Tasmanian Farmers Federation's local branch.
"I think I'd look back at something that was unusual and unique," he said.
"I was part of a small farming group, there was less than 20 people, and at the time no one was inviting the Deputy Prime Minister to Tasmania, so I said I would do it.
"It was a conservative farming group and Jim Cairns was a socialist but it was a magnificent visit.
"He announced a $2 million subsidy for freight costs across Bass Strait and this grew under Malcolm Fraser's leadership to be freight equalisation as we know it today.
Mr Brown also had success during his time as a councillor, despite it ending in controversy.
"During my time as a councillor, we got Mural Fest going," he said.
"This was one of the last things the council did before it was sacked.
"In my first meeting, I was successful at changing the slogan on the Kentish logo.
"We put it out to a competition and 'Tasmania's outdoor art gallery' was suggested and chosen and it remains that today."
Despite his time on council, Mr Brown believes everyone can make a difference to their community, regardless of whether they are an elected member or not.
"I was taught to be kind and compassionate and to have a think of others before yourself attitude," he said.
"You don't have to be on council to change society and I think I have proved that."
Despite all that he has done for the community, which also included playing a role in saving the Sheffield School Farm during his time on the school's council, Mr Brown didn't expect to be honoured in such a way.
"You don't go in serving the community and expecting to get rewards," he said.
"I'm humbled to receive it but I don't look forward to these things.
"You will always get people that oppose you but I am a big believer of following my dreams.
"I want to thank my wife Dianne for allowing me to serve in the community and I want to recognise her and the people I have volunteered with for the role they have played.
"Rewards come from serving others.
"It's a pleasure to serve others and when they give you a smile that is enough reward for me."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
