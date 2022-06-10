The Examiner
Coroner Simon Cooper says Darlene Geertsema met with foul play

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:34am, first published 1:56am
A coroner has found that Darlene Geertsema died of injuries inflicted by John Shepherd (above).

Missing mother-of-six Darlene Avis Geertsema died of injuries inflicted by her then partner John Shepherd on October 23, 1978, Coroner Simon Cooper has found.

