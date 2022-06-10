Tasmania's housing crisis is partly to blame for prisoner numbers rising while they are falling nationally.
That is according to prominent barrister Greg Barns SC, who described the recent trend revealed in Australian Bureau of Statistics data as concerning.
"It's disturbing to see Tasmania is increasing the number of people that are processed within its prison system and bucking the national trend," the Prisoners Legal Service chair said on Friday.
"It's particularly concerning because we know lockdowns and COVID restrictions are making life very difficult for prisoners.
"The increase in numbers is also a reflection of the housing crisis, with people who would otherwise get bail or parole, because they can't get housing, simply being detained."
Corrections Minister Elise Archer said the state government was committed to reducing the rates of re-offending by providing a safe prison environment, with opportunities for prisoner rehabilitation, reintegration and personal development.
"We are confident that our multi-pronged strategy of combining increased rehabilitation opportunities for offenders with strong investment in modernising infrastructure and recruitment of additional correctional staff, will optimise the service delivery of our corrections system and deliver better rehabilitative outcomes that benefit all Tasmanians," she said.
The national average number of people in custody per day fell to its lowest level since late 2016 during the March quarter, the ABS found.
The daily average was 40,330, roughly equivalent to the combined populations of Devonport and Ulverstone.
The total fell by 532 (about 1 per cent) compared with the December quarter.
Sentenced prisoners averaged 25,331 per day, down by 6 per cent.
The number of Tasmanian prisoners increased by 1 per cent to a daily average of 644.
Numbers also increased in New South Wales and the Northern Territory, but fell in every other state or territory except Victoria, where they were stable.
Tasmania's imprisonment rate remained one of the nation's lowest, at 150 per 100,000 adults.
Only Victorians or ACT residents were less likely than Tasmanians to be locked up, while the national rate was 201 per 100,000 adults.
Western Australia (305) more than doubled Tasmania's imprisonment rate, while the Northern Territory was pretty much off the scale at 1020 per 100,000.
Nationally, 93 per cent of prisoners were male and just 7 per cent female.
Imprisonment rates tended to be much higher for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, at 2269 (down from 2325 in the previous quarter), than for the entire population.
Tasmania's indigenous imprisonment rate of 793 was easily the nation's lowest indigenous rate, but much higher than the state's imprisonment rate for all adults of 150.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
