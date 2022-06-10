The winner of the 10th annual Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival $20,000 Arts Prize has been named.
Tasmanian artist Stephen Lees was announced as the winner of the prestigious prize, with his oil paint on linen work entitled 'Remembering Goomboorian'.
The theme of this year's prize is 'larrertenner wurrawina' 'light and shadow'.
Mr Lees was born in Sydney and moved to Tasmania in 1976 after falling in love with the state's cold weather, mountains and the landscapes of the North-West Coast.
He has been exhibiting his paintings as far back as 1974 when he was only 20.
He won the coveted Glover Prize in 2005, was highly commended in 2008 and a finalist in 2010.
In past years he has held solo exhibitions at the Colville Gallery in Hobart.
Those wanting to catch a glimpse of the winning work and the other finalists can visit the exhibition which is being held over the long weekend.
To recognise the 10th anniversary of the prize, there will be a satellite exhibition of previous winners's art works opening at Panorama Hotel, which will be open for the duration of the festival.
The Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival continues over the long weekend with sights to see including the Off the Trail Sculpture Walk, which three new works have been commissioned for.
It is intended that sculptures will be added to the trail annually, creating an interesting and vibrant addition to the foreshore of St Helens.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
