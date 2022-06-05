Learning to embrace life with bells on

A few nights ago, I met a gentleman.
I hadn't been sleeping well so I was up and about searching for shut-eye.
We were close to completing our voyage on the Spirit of Tasmania from Devonport to Port Melbourne, but not close enough to be up and about.
I wandered the corridors aimlessly trying to sway in time with the rocking and rolling.
'George' Bass Strait had been kind.
The 500-kilometre passage can be rough with the rise of the ship's bow followed by the crash against the waves most disconcerting but this was different because the waters were calm.
Some people count sheep while trying to fall asleep.
When you are on the 'Spirit' you usually count the rise and fall.
Spirit 1 is now 24 years old and has sailed the Strait since 2002.
Prior to that she was known as Superfast IV, built in 1996 by Finnish builders Kvaerner Masa-Yards, initially sailing the romantic path between Greece and Italy.
For the first time I had chosen a recliner for the night-time voyage.
I always choose the night sailing when I can, remaining optimistically hopeful of quality slumber.
Sleep is far from guaranteed but broken slumber is far better than motion sickness.
The gentleman I met was about 80 years old, taller than me even with an elderly stoop, his shorts pulled about his natural-yet-shapely paunch, and held afloat by a well-worn leather belt that was punched with extra holes.
He wore a polo shirt with horizontal stripes; he was neat as a pin and fit as a fiddle.
His hair was grey but he still had plenty to style a side-shade.
Good genes I thought - his paternal grandmother delivered a hirsute legacy.
By comparison my grandmother had let me down.
The gentleman's socks were high and folded down; they were grey and ribbed. He wore brown leather sandals with gold-coloured buckles.
They were shiny but not overbearing as long socks and sandals can be.
The gentleman I met was a Morris Dancer.
I met him about 6.30am and travellers milled around desperate to disembark.
Morris Dancing is an English folk style with participants donning colourful yet traditional costumes.
Thought to have started in the 15th century, Morris Dancing involves groups of six to eight performing movements following patterns steeped in history.
The dancers carry sticks to perhaps engage in combat but more likely to ensure they maintain rhythm.
There is the added flair of bells on their socks, jingling as they step about.
The style was once considered a dance for females, but that tradition quickly degendered and women and men equally participated as enthusiastic devotees.
"I must Morris Dance," the gentleman told anyone in earshot.
His earshot was different to most because his hearing aids weren't operational.
"Am I shouting?" he asked.
"These things interfere with my mobile phone," he told me, pointing to his hearing aids that were turned down to silence.
"Not at all," I politely lied, attracting the guffaws of fellow passengers suffering exhaustion.
He used his mobile phone like a typewriter, punching the touch screen keys into next week when he took a call.
We all heard, it was his daughter, Colleen.
She was collecting him.
I wondered why he sailed on his own from Devonport to Melbourne to see his daughter.
I suspected he disliked flying but I dare not ask and potentially delay my order of caffeine.
"I'm scared of flying," the gentleman announced to those in expansive earshot.
In the throes of extreme tiredness, I checked myself to see whether I had asked him.
"Give me a ship any day of the week, she's sturdy and reliable just like the ladies I dance with," he quipped, and we tolerated.
As we waited for coffee orders, he accosted a chair with a high back.
It became a barre of sorts allowing him to move his legs from side to side while holding the back of the chair to secure his other foot.
He stepped in rehearsal, nimble and certain.
It was delightful but I was struggling to find the beauty of his movement because I had to concentrate on standing and not fainting.
The long drive ahead worried me.
But he made me think.
I must admit I am no fan of Morris Dancing, but the gentleman had presence and brought a certain flair that was engaging.
His competence was never in question nor his enthusiasm.
In fact, most of us were just concerned that he was distracting the baristas with their orders, tardy in preparation, yet explainable under significant pressure.
"Small double shot Classic Cappuccino for Ryan!" (Sans chocolate). My name is not Ryan but that'll do, it happens all the time.
"Thank you," I habitually offer.
I grab my coffee, thank the gentleman for making me appreciate life, wish him all the best with his Morris Dancing, and frantically charge to find my car.
In slumber I rarely dream.
And recalling the content of a dream is even more rare.
A rarity deserving of a Sunday read.
