Nominations are now open for the Australian Mental Health Prize

Andrew Chounding
Andrew Chounding
June 11 2022 - 1:00am
Best in mental health to be honored at Australian Mental Health Prize

The Australian Mental Health Prize is an annual award that shines a light on the people working in mental health and recognises the "important" and "ground-breaking" work being done.

