Best in mental health to be honored at Australian Mental Health Prize

The Australian Mental Health Prize is an annual award that shines a light on the people working in mental health and recognises the "important" and "ground-breaking" work being done.
Established in 2016, the national award is open to all Australians working in the field of mental health.
In 2022, the prize has been expanded to four categories for the first time, which include, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander mental health leadership at a national or community level, mental health leadership by someone with lived experience of mental health - personally or as a supporter - at a national level, mental health leadership in the clinical, academic or professional sector at a national level, and mental health leadership at a state or community level.
Australian Mental Health Prize co-chairperson Professor Allan Fels AO has encouraged the public and organisations to nominate those who have made a difference.
"Australia has produced some astoundingly effective mental health initiatives and programs," he said.
"Recognising this work will help to keep mental health on the national agenda and support good mental health in this country.
"While a lot has been achieved and is in progress, there is still so much more to be done. I strongly encourage all Australians to nominate someone whom they believe should be recognised for their critical work in mental health."
Nominations can be made at australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Entries open on June 14 and close on August 1, with the winners to be announced in late September.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
