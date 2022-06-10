The Examiner
Farmers learn resilience at TASAg hub

SD
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 10 2022 - 9:20pm, first published 9:00pm
L-R Elise Cowley, Suzanne Cowley and Chris Cowley. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Tasmanian farmers gathered in Launceston as part of an agricultural innovation hub which talked about topics such as climate resilience, digital agriculture and biosecurity.

