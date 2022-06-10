Tasmanian farmers gathered in Launceston as part of an agricultural innovation hub which talked about topics such as climate resilience, digital agriculture and biosecurity.
TASAg Innovation Hub director, Associate Professor Katherine Evans said they had been setting up hubs over the last year to bring farmers closer together while connecting them with those who have solutions.
"Our role is to conduct knowledge building activities, to provide information that's relevant, useful and usable and to also strengthen the relationships between different groups," Professor Evans said.
"There is a lot of great work going on in Tasmania in an individual sense, however, a lot of the work is disconnected, we tend to be fragmented.
"We have a role, it's called knowledge brokering and it's bringing the know-how of the experts together with the know-how of farmers, helping people learn together.
"With the extremes in weather and as the climate is changing you might have biosecurity issues like a new pest and disease coming into Tasmania and having to deal with that," she said.
Ms Evans said the forum also involved asking farmers to think ahead about possible threats and how they can deal with them.
"It's helping farm businesses to prepare and to think about what are the different scenarios coming ahead and how I am going to mitigate the risks around that, how can I shape my own future," Professor Evans said.
Launceston dairy farmers, the Cowley's, have been working in the industry for 26 years and spoke about drought and risk management at the hub.
Chris Cowley has milked around 400 cows and said he spoke about drought management, risk management and their experiences with irrigation.
"What happens on the mainland affects us down here. It's a flow on effect," Mr Cowley said.
Suzanne Cowley also detailed some of the challenges Tasmanian farmers faced. "Even though we're an island, we are still very exposed to mainland conditions, in terms of climate, prices and transportation," she said.
Mr Cowley said the innovation hub was beneficial as farmers learned different ways of tackling the same problem and also explained some of the challenges associated with drought.
"It has a big impact on the cows production for the year. The cows like fresh green pasture there, so when it gets dry our milk production drops dramatically," Mr Cowley said.
"It makes it harder to maintain their condition which has an effect on production and fertility, reproduction and the following year's production if we are not careful. They need to maintain a healthy body condition level the same way that we do
"The two previous years have been pretty good, but this one has been a bit of a challenge. It was wet earlier than it was dry over the Summer. Things are starting to get to a normal level now and we are starting to focus on next year" he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
