Cops after youths with 'lack of driving skills, stolen vehicle'

Police are looking for youths with poor driving skills and an allegedly stolen vehicle in Devonport.
A Silver Ford Focus, registration TIA090, was stolen on Friday morning in Devonport, police said.
They said they were "following a particular line of inquiry which involves a number of youths".
"Police ask the public to notify them on 131444 of any sightings, but not to engage with the occupants due to their ages and lack of driving skills."
Police said the group might attempt to attend service stations in the area.
