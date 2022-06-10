Ahead of his first Commonwealth Games, Brisbane weightlifter Kyle Bruce selected Launceston as a suitable training base.
Seven weeks out from the Games, the 22-year-old visited Tasmania to tap into the knowledge of Ron Laycock, who was the state's first Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 1990.
"Ronnie actually messaged me on Instagram a few months back and actually commended me on my lifting and I was shocked because he's such a figure in the sport," Bruce said.
"I was taken aback actually and he said that I would have to come down for a training camp sometime, so I thought what better time before the Commonwealth Games to come down and get some experience from a legend of the sport."
Laycock runs the Elite Lifting club, which is based out of Launceston's Health and Fitness World, with Bruce overseeing 12-15 budding weightlifters.
He was impressed by what he saw.
"I'm liking the community environment down here with the club," Bruce said.
"Everyone is so friendly and everyone gets to know everyone.
"Ron's been inviting everyone over, we've gone to his home, he's driven everyone around and had some good conversations and stuff.
"The trust that is instilled into us has been great."
Laycock was proud to have Bruce working with his club, while also visiting Portside Barbell on the North-West Coast.
"It's great for the younger people because they were already improving and it's great to watch someone of his calibre," Laycock said.
"It drives them more to get to that level, so I really appreciate it and it's the first time top-class lifters like that have been in this gym ever I think."
Starting the sport at 16, Bruce was originally a rugby union player until he made his first Australian team within six months and is now ready for the 81kg Commonwealth Games event.
"I'm really, really keen, not too nervous, just feeling a bit relaxed," he said.
"Now it's just getting the training done and putting in the work so I can put in a good performance over there."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
