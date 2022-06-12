The Interchange: Exploring how our attitudes to sport change

The sun was shining on dewy grass and there was colour everywhere at Scotch Oakburn Park.
Students donned their school running singlets and crowded around Gazebos.
Officials wore Hi-Vis vests, teachers were holding clipboards and some parents and grandparents were there to watch too.
On the track, runners gritted their teeth and sprinted for the finish while others stopped for a breather halfway through their race.
Reporting on the Northern High Schools Sports Association cross-country championships last week brought back memories and made me think about how our relationship to sport changes over time.
It seemed like most people tried in my primary school cross-country events.
We'd go for those 9am runs on the school oval to practice and it was so cold you could see your breath in front of you.
I haven't heard the word 'stitch' more often than I did then. That pain in the belly often came on because we scoffed down a sweet treat in the hour before a race.
Of course, there were some faking a stitch too.
There was plenty of psychology behind the cross-country from year 3 onwards.
There were the kids who just gave their all and finished among the top 10.
Then there were the ones with sporting potential wrapped up in a 'it isn't cool to try' phase.
You could have had a presser with questions like: 'Will they try this year? Are they injured? Reckon they'll run it or walk? If they tried they'd probably win, right?'
I'd just give it 110 per cent and had to learn to manage the mind games which was valuable.
The hype had me thinking 'I can't wait for this to be over' in those initial years but the experience of navigating the noise helped later on when dealing with a similar thing around year 12 exams.
While there was always people who were non-committal, many gave the event a crack up to about year 8.
By year 10, the numbers had dwindled and there was barely anyone in it by year 12. We used to run ourselves sweaty playing footy on the oval in year 6 but during high school most people just wanted to sit and talk in the yard.
Priorities had changed and I pulled out of a state cross-country event on the morning-of to study for a year 12 biology exam the next day.
Years down the track, I've been surprised by my observations during my 20s.
People you couldn't get to run the cross-country 10 years ago are running marathons, half-marathons or doing other massive endurance events.
There's an incredible all or nothing approach.
Giving your all in a marathon is the coolest thing ever and something people are proud to share on social media. COVID restrictions motivated people to take on big virtual running events such as Run Down Under.
We're also spending big on running watches, shoes and active wear. And we're keen to share where and how far we run on apps.
How did this happen?
During primary and high school there's all that peer pressure and it's hard to overcome that 'it's cool not to try' attitude or the fear of embarrassing yourself if things don't go the way you want.
There are also different priorities as you get to the serious end of studying.
Another reason could be as we stop growing we realise we have to exercise to maintain a healthy mind and body. I feel chasing these mega events like marathons is about satisfying the need to achieve a big personal goal.
Running events such as the Launceston Running Festival also have a family-friendly atmosphere which people want to be a part of.
The shift in attitude has me keen to learn what people actually thought of the cross-country when they were growing up? If it weren't for aspects like peer pressure would more people have given it their best crack?
There must be massive untapped potential in all sports and fields of work because of environmental pressures like this.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
