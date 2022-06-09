AFL chief Gillon McLachlan's ultimatum to Tasmania is not a moment that should be seen as surprising.
This is especially true with the way the narrative around the state's chances have changed, with some obvious resistance coming from AFL clubs about having a 19th member, from a positive impression to one painting a more challenging environment.
Mr McLachlan made it official on Thursday while standing next to Premier Jeremy Rockliff - for the state to have its dream realised, the proposed $750 million waterfront stadium in Hobart must become a reality.
As well as a hurdle that other expansion clubs have not had to overcome, the AFL chief has just handed Mr Rockliff something that will be a very hard sell indeed, especially to those in the North and North-West.
While Mr McLachlan quipped on Thursday that "every Tasmanian I have spoken to agrees as well" when it comes to the need for the new stadium, the instant social media reaction from readers was very much of the "why?" persuasion, with the overriding feeling being that there would be better ways for that money to be spent.
It is a valid point that has been made, because this shiny new stadium would be the ultimate example of needless infrastructure duplication and could well become somewhat of a white elephant.
Remember, Tasmania already has two stadiums which are very much of AFL standard (UTAS Stadium and Blundstone Arena), with the former only months ago good enough to host two AFL finals.
When you also have a bid that relies upon games being split between different parts of the state, it does seem like quite a lot of money to spend for just five matches in the usual roster season.
As has previously been stated, this gives rise to a fear that to justify the expense, the team could go from being a Tasmanian one to a Hobart one very early in its life.
The question now, despite the obvious desire to be part of the AFL, is whether it is actually worth it if this expensive piece of infrastructure is a non-negotiable.
How that message is delivered will be intriguing to watch indeed.
