Police compensation claims up to 10 per cent of the workforce

About ten per cent of the state's police workforce has open workers compensation claims, budget estimates has heard.
On the final day of budget estimates, it was revealed that 139 Tasmania Police officers had open claims.
Police commissioner Darren Hine said of these, 59 officers were incapacitated for psychological reasons.
"We've got a really good, proactive support mechanism for those who are off and not everyone is off on psychological claims," he said.
Police Minister Jacquie Petrusma said the government's presumptive post-traumatic stress disorder legislation had created an impact on worker's compensation claims.
"The government views this as a positive because we want our emergency services personnel to come forward and get the help that they need so that they can remain at work," she said.
"I believe that of the claims that we're talking about today, there's only a small number who aren't at work at the moment."
Deputy commissioner Donna Adams said in regards to mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder, Tasmania Police sought to put in interventions when it believed officers were at-risk.
"We're trying to map the life cycle of a police officer or an emergency service responder," she said.
"It's got to start from our recruitment process."
Ms Adams said from next month, 24/7 police officers would work a roster of four days on, four days off.
"That's an example about trying to give our police officers appropriate downtime from the stresses that can come from first responders," she said.
"We're working with our union in relation to an appropriate evaluation of that roster to us to try and identify whether there are actual benefits to our staff."
In addition to this, Ms Petrusma said the government had a $13.6 million country police station relief policy to ensure country police officers took annual leave and training opporunities.
