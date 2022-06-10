The Examiner
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Mega gallery: NHSSA inter-high cross-country championships

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
June 10 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Northern High Schools Sports Association cross-country championships were at Scotch Oakburn Park on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Photos and Video
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.