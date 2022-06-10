Mega gallery: NHSSA inter-high cross-country championships

The Northern High Schools Sports Association cross-country championships were at Scotch Oakburn Park on Tuesday.
The top six from each age group made the NHSSA team for the All Schools championships at Symmons Plains at the end of the month.
Advertisement
Tuesday's cross-country saw more than 450 year 7-10 students from 18 schools compete from as far away as St Helens.
Most races were three kilometres long while the year nine and 10 boys took on a three-lap 4km course.
The Examiner's Paul Scambler and Anjelica Kilpatrick captured these shots of the competitors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.