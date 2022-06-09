Northern Tasmania's brightest young hockey stars will represent the region across the long weekend at the June Long Weekend junior interstate challenge.
Held in Launceston last year, the event goes down South at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre, with five Northern teams taking part.
A boys and girls team in the under-15 and under-18 divisions will battle it out against two South sides and a North-West team, while there's only an under-13 boys' team.
A Northern representative will play for the third Southern team in the under-13 girls competition.
"The June Long Weekend tournament is a really good opportunity for our kids to test their skills out against the best kids in the state and to have a really fun weekend," Northern junior convenor Ally White said
"I think the focus is really on the fun aspect of it and I think we will be competitive in all age groups."
The teams will be coached by Colin Pearson, Matt McRobbie, Campbell Richardson, Lee Swindells, Daniel Chong and Leigh Richardson.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
