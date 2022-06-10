The Examiner

Around the Garden

By Les Hodge
June 10 2022 - 8:00am
Granny Smith apples are late maturing so ready in mid- to late-autumn.

Sprinkle onion seed along the base of shallow furrows in an open, sunny spot and cover lightly with seed-raising mix, then water gently with a fine mist.

