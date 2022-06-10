Around the Garden

Sprinkle onion seed along the base of shallow furrows in an open, sunny spot and cover lightly with seed-raising mix, then water gently with a fine mist.
Thin seedlings to about ten centimetres apart so that the young plants have space to develop their flavour packed bulbs.
The 'Granny Smith' variety of apple is one of the best for cooking purposes especially when it comes to baking those yummy pies, crumbles and strudels.
Dwarf varieties that grow to around two metres tall can be grown successfully in large pots but will need to be gown near a suitable pollinator such as Gala or Fuji, but there are dwarf varieties of these pollinators as well so you can have your own mini orchard.
Granny Smith apples are late maturing which means they are fresh and in season in mid- to late-autumn and store well.
It may be hard to believe but many of our wattles will soon be putting on their displays of warming yellow colours which makes choosing a new or replacement plant for the garden easier.
This is also the ideal time to give your wattles a bit of a boost with an application of a specific native plant fertiliser or blood and bonemeal.
Cinerarias are such eye-catchers in the colder months producing large heads of daisy-like flowers in single or double forms in a brilliant variety of shades including blue and purple, often with a while eye in the centre.
They are very effective when mass planted for bedding, edging or shady rockeries.
Bring some spots of colour into the garden with potted plants.
Seedlings of pansies, primulas, stock, carnation and poppies always put on a great show.
Always use a good potting mix, and where applicable one that is specific to the plant, to ensure success.
Watch out for clumps of daffodils that are beginning to pop up.
If you want to move a clump dig it out with a very large ball of soil so as not to disturb the roots.
The burgundy strappy foliage of Phormium tenax 'Sweet Mist' provides a great colour contrast in the garden.
This tough perennial tolerates a wide range of soil types, will grow in full sun to part shade and is drought- and frost-tolerant when established.
It's suitable for coastal plantings.
The smaller size of this variety makes it ideal for container growing as well as being a great garden addition for massed planting or as a specimen plant.
The upright habit suits narrow spaces such as those along a driveway.
