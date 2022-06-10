Every stroll can be journey somewhere

A leisurely walk along a garden path need not be boring as a little planning can turn a rough track into a path that takes you on an interesting journey ripe with alluring curiosity of what awaits at the destination.
Constructing such a pathway is a project most of us can do with relative ease and at no great expense.
And with winter upon us and things in the garden slowing down, it's the perfect time to tackle these tasks.
Instead of the usual shortest, straight path from the gate to the front door make it as interesting an entrance as possible with some nice curves.
A path with a disappearing view can be used to build a sense of anticipation as to what new surprises lie just around the corner or beyond the hedge.
Every path should lead somewhere and not come to an abrupt end against a bare wall or fence, instead position a bird bath or a sunny seat on which to rest and contemplate at the end of your journey.
Consider a water feature with the soothing sound of running water, a garden statue, sundial or even a small copse of trees under-planted with woodland plants.
The walkway to the area where the rubbish bins are kept could branch off the main pathway so these necessary but unsightly places are discretely kept out of view.
Here you could perhaps use up any old pavers or rings of tree trunks as stepping stones.
An important factor to consider is the width of the path which should be carefully gauged in relation to its surrounds especially where space is limited.
A wide path in a small area tends to shrink the surroundings and a narrow path in a spacious area never looks right.
Aquilegias are such great value as garden plants providing a tapestry of beautiful flower colours that blend in nicely with most garden styles.
The flowering stems usually reach above the foliage and carry attractive, spurred, bell-shaped, often pendulous flowers in shades of pink, cream, lavender, white, blue, yellow and maroon.
Related to anemones and buttercups in the family Ranunculaceae, they have been in cultivation for centuries and were described by the 16th century herbalist John Gerard as having, 'five little hollow horns with small leaves standing upright of the shape of little birds - they are set and sown in gardens for the beauty of their flowers'.
One particularly appealing heirloom variety worth seeking out is Aquilegia 'Nora Barlow', named after the botanist grand-daughter of Charles Darwin.
This is a spurless, outfacing double form with frilly deep pink petals with green/cream edges surrounding golden yellow sepals.
Easy to grow, these clump-forming perennials are frost hardy and prefer a partly shaded position with moist, humus-rich, well-drained soil.
They are ideal as foreground plants, in pots, borders, rockeries and a must-have for cottage or woodland gardens for a long-lasting display in spring and early summer, with each plant capable of blooming for at least four weeks.
Their nectar-rich flowers are a treat for small birds, butterflies and bees.
Propagation is usually by seed and division of well established clumps when the plants are dormant.
The flowers cross-pollinate easily which means there is an astounding number of colours and combinations being created every year.
June 15: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30pm. Supper provided.
June 21: The Australian Plant Society meeting, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, 7.30pm. Visitors always welcome.
