A Tasmanian man has now officially climbed 158 mountains, across 158 days, with the aim of raising $158,000 for Cancer Council Tasmania.
Peak bagging is the practice of climbing to the summit of a hill or mountain in an attempt to collect 'peaks' in a particular region.
However, in Tasmania, the activity has been coined 'Abel bagging'.
Abels are each of the state's summits that are over 1100 metres and are separated on all sides from other mountains by a drop of at least 150 metres.
They are named for the Dutch explorer Abel Tasman who was the first European to sight the island in 1642.
Since Bill Wilkinson first published 'The Abels Volume 1' in the 90s, several brave Tasmanians have made it their personal mission to conquer them all.
The latest individual to take on the mammoth effort was Lewis Taylor, who on Friday completed the final section of his journey when he climbed from 'the Springs' to the summit of Mt Wellington (kunyani).
"I came back from overseas with an intense desire to re-learn about Tasmania, and I thought what better way to do that than to get into the mountains," he said.
"I discovered the Abels, and Zane Robnik's record of two-and-a-half years, and I said to a mate, 'what if I do one per day', then once I'd said that it was something I couldn't really get out of my head."
Mr Taylor was ahead of schedule early on in his adventure after climbing multiple peaks per day on several occasions, however, after having a number of rest days and then being forced out of action temporarily due to catching COVID, he ended up finishing his 158th climb on the 158th day, which also happened to be his 30th birthday.
Mr Taylor said his mother was a two-time breast cancer survivor, and her journey encouraged him to undertake the challenge.
"I was really inspired to use that drive and experience to help cancer-affected Tasmanians in the community," he said.
"It's through the work of Cancer Council Tasmania that our story has luckily been a success, and I know there are many people out there currently battling cancers of various descriptions, so it's really important to keep contributing to organisations like this."
Mr Taylor fell short of his $150,000 fundraising goal, but still managed to raise $50,000 - an effort he said he was extremely proud of.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner.
