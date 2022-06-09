The Examiner
Tasmanian government discriminated against union members during 2018 wage dispute, tribunal finds

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
Tasmanian public sector workers participate in a protest against the government's wages policy in 2018. The government was found to have discriminated against them.

State service workers will be issued an apology from the Tasmanian government after it was found to have discriminated against union members in relation to a stop work meeting during a wage dispute in 2018.

