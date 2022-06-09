State service workers will be issued an apology from the Tasmanian government after it was found to have discriminated against union members in relation to a stop work meeting during a wage dispute in 2018.
The Anti-Discrimination Tribunal ruled that the government discriminated against union members by preventing them from using flexitime or time off in lieu to attend the meeting.
The tribunal heard that heads of the departments of Education, Communities, Health and TasTAFE each instructed managers at the time to keep records of staff who attended.
The emails were sent on the advice of state service head Jenny Gale, stating that any requests to use flexible work arrangements to attend the stop work must be refused. This was then sent out to all staff.
The Tasmanian branches of the Education Union and Health and Community Services Union took the matter to the tribunal claiming discrimination, due to other employees requesting leave at that time not facing the same directive.
The unions had called for the stop work at various sites in Tasmania on October 24, 2018, to protest against former premier Will Hodgman's two per cent "wage cap", to address workload issues and to bargain in good faith.
In the days leading up to stop work, department heads told employees they could not use flexitime or TOIL.
But one day before the meeting, state service management office director Frank Ogle emailed the unions to say a loss of pay "may" apply rather than "will". This was different to information provided to employees.
The tribunal heard evidence from several state service employees who attended the meeting and were refused flexitime or TOIL, despite never having these requests questioned before.
A Huonville High School teacher told the tribunal that his pay was docked as a result of attending.
The government claimed the stop work was unauthorised, but this was rejected by the tribunal due to the action being political in nature and focused on matters beyond the scope of specific agreements.
The government also argued that departments "may exercise ... discretion" in approving the leave, but this was rejected due to the directives being "mandatory".
"Those making decision were instructed, in effect, not to exercise any discretion when considering those applications," the decision reads.
The tribunal found the industrial action was "lawful", and as a result, the workers were discriminated against.
"Their proposal to do so was a basis for differential treatment when compared with other State employees seeking to access such leave, TOIL or flex-time for other reasons," the decision reads.
"That differential treatment resulted in those employees experiencing a real or material disadvantage or detriment."
The tribunal ruled that an apology was appropriate, but the wording must be agreed to by the government and unions.
HACSU state secretary Tim Jacobson said the timing of the decision was important, as public sector wage agreements face renewal by the end of this year.
"You cant always trust what is said by the government in terms of negotiating in good faith, when you know that they have form, resorting to the sort of tactics that they did in the last wages campaign," he said.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
