Premier had his own epiphany on road to government

Jeremy Rockliff is a different character to the affable, inconsequential nerd we became too accustomed to over the years.
Years ago I canned him, alongside his leader Will Hodgman, as just an ordinary leadership team.
Advertisement
Now I'm confused.
Straight out of the blocks he wants to restore the numbers in the House of Assembly, even though it will make it so much harder for his government win another term.
He wants to change the date of Australia Day, in a seminal departure from the "invasion day" syndrome.
He's talking about a treaty with the Aboriginal community and he wants compulsory voting in local government elections.
So, a Left-wing Premier, who also wants mandatory sentencing for paedophiles and tough anti-protest laws, just in case nervous Liberals thought he'd become a raving Lefty.
Bob Hawke governed this way. If you have to bring in a Left-wing reform, counterbalance it with something to warm the hearts of the far Right.
From the get-go, the government should lose the next election, if only from voter fatigue. By 2025 they will have been in power for 11 years.
They should lose regardless of what policies are enacted or how well the economy is doing.
Add to this, a rude awakening in 2026-27 when a new GST distribution formula delivers a big bonus for WA at the expense of Eastern states, and remember around 65 per cent of the state's income comes from Canberra so it will hurt.
As well the government's liabilities are growing.
Net debt interest and the annual cost to fund the superannuation liability is costing taxpayers almost $400 million this coming financial year, growing to $548 million a year by the time of the next election, before a cent is spent on schools and hospitals.
These two huge liabilities when added together are nudging $12 billion.
Credit rating agencies don't like numbers as high as this for such a small state. That's more than $22,000 owed by every Tasmanian.
The nutty, anti-world government crowd won't like compulsory voting in local government but it's the right policy that stops aggressive sectional interests hijacking the vote.
Opinion makers will endlessly applaud the government for doing this.
Doesn't hurt to get the trendies on side occasionally.
Restoring the numbers in the House of Assembly is good policy in a puritanical way, but it's terminal for a government trying to win yet another term after 11 years in power.
Advertisement
Look at the mountain Peter Dutton has to climb.
He has to overcome the Teal independents and a resurgent Greens party before he even gets a look at Labor.
It's like a moat surrounding Anthony Albanese's castle, infested with Left-leaning Teals and the Greens.
When the House of Assembly involves an election of 35 seats the percentage quota to win a seat will drop from 16.66 per cent to 12.5 per cent.
Now, just imagine the hordes of independents, including quality candidates who will clamour for a seat once the percentage required makes it easier. And, guess which major party is likely to be the beneficiary of this new electoral festival?
All they have to do is take a seat or two off the government and you've got a hung Parliament, which is more likely to produce a minority Labor government.
Advertisement
Jeremy Rockliff would know that the same-old, same-old is not going to wash with voters, so in a way he's showing early signs of doing a Bridget Archer.
She snatched Bass away from the national trend by being rebellious, unpredictable and independent.
She became the local Member for Bass, as opposed to the local Liberal Member for Bass.
She weaponised everything Ross Hart would have stood for and turned it against him.
It will be fascinating to watch the Rockliff government's trajectory towards the middle ground, in the hope of displacing Bec White from her ideological comfort zone.
He can do this while still standing for what conservative voters aspire to and hope for. It's that counter-balancing act Bob Hawke so cleverly perfected.
Advertisement
It doesn't stop Labor also contesting the middle ground, but from Opposition you can only pledge to do things. In government you've got the money to do it.
The Libs are also not the only party fighting longevity.
The next election will be Bec White's third attempt for want of a standout replacement.
She's the obvious leader, but there is a danger that after two failed attempts the voters may become bored with her, even if her colleagues are not.
If Rockliff refreshes his team with interesting policy directions it can only put pressure on the Opposition to prove they deserve a turn.
So, I'm fascinated by the journey ahead for the Rockliff team.
Advertisement
I wrote them off after the hiding the Liberals got in WA, South Australia and now federally, but from the new leader there's a glimmer of excitement for despondent Liberals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.