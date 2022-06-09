If you have information about Bitcoin mining activity in Tasmania, please contact joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A disused Tasmanian mine site has become the latest industrial asset to be snapped up by the flood of Bitcoin mining operations moving to the state.
The Que River Mine - formerly owned by ASX-listed Bass Metals - is located in Tasmania's North West but hasn't operated for years.
Now, the site is being considered for a very different kind of mining by newly-minted company Tasmania Data Infrastructure.
Earlier this month, TDI executed a conditional sale of the 300-hectare mine for an undisclosed amount and intends to repurpose the site into a 'Bitcoin mining facility', which would link up thousands of high-powered computers to churn through complex algorithms and produce new Bitcoins.
Similar operators have been buying up industrial assets across the state over the last year to gain access to the large amounts of cheap, renewable electricity required to validate cryptocurrency transactions and mint new crypto-coins such as Bitcoin.
Despite a considerable drop in the value in recent weeks, a single Bitcoin - which operates like a digital currency - is currently worth more than $42,200.
The influx operations to the state follows a mass exodus of bitcoin mining companies from China after new regulations were brought in to crack down hard on the sector, forcing many to look elsewhere.
Tasmania remains one of the few places around the world with the low temperatures, green energy and stable political environment required to continually run the large-scale computer rigs needed to mine for Bitcoin. As a former operating mine, Que River already has access to substantial amounts of electricity via an adjacent TasNetworks substation.
Among TDI's biggest investors is Nasdaq-listed Mawson Infrastructure Group, a fellow Australia-based cryptocurrency miner, which just acquired a 33 per cent stake in the company in exchange for the right to host up to 10 megawatts of its own Bitcoin mining machines at Que River.
For the one-third stake in the operation, Mawson handed over 1975 ASIC Bitcoin Miners - specialised, high-powered computers - as well as a licence for TDI to use Mawson's Modular Data Centre technology, which are used at its US-based operations.
Mawson claims to have in excess of one gigawatt of qualified power infrastructure in the works across its US and Australian sites.
Mawson and TDI expect to have a 35MW bitcoin mining operation up and running by the third quarter of this year and are spruiking potential for the site to eventually reach 100MW - which equates to enough energy to power about 15,000 homes.
This is the second confirmed site in the state which is angling for a 100MW+ operation.
In a media release detailing the conditional sale of the site, TDI outlined a three-phase expansion plan, beginning with an initial 5MW proof-of-concept operation utilising 1500 Bitcoin mining computers.
Phase Two would expand to 9000 machines and a 30MW capacity. Notably, Phase Three would involve accessing a second TasNetworks powerline and expanding the existing substation to "well in excess of 100MW".
The sale was funded by an oversubscribed capital raise in January, which netted TDI $1.3 million.
Since then, TDI has submitted a formal application to TasNetworks to re-power the site and also appointed consultants to put together a feasibility study for the operation. Registered last September, Sydney-based TDI was co-founded by executive directors Micheal Addison and Martin Holland, both ASX veterans in the renewable energy and material mining sectors.
Among the four ASX-listed companies founded by Mr Addison is Genex Power Limited, which owns the 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland.
Meanwhile, Mr Holland has held executive and board positions at a slew of Australian-listed material mining companies including Cobre Limited and OzAurum Resources.
The company's other key shareholders include more material miners as well as individuals and capital investment firms.
Both TDI and former site owner Bass Metals - now known as Greenwing Resources - were contacted ahead of publication but did not respond.
In a press release revealing his company's investment into TDI, chief executive and founder of Mawson James Manning commented on the "high-quality, large-scale" plans for the site.
"We are looking forward to their initiation of mining activities in Q3, 2022 and expansion beyond," he said.
Likewise, Mr Addison said the deal with "one of the largest Bitcoin miners in the world" would place TDI "on the world map" .
