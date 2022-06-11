Driving slower simply causes mobile highway hazards

SOME people think that driving slower in good weather on highways is safer, but is it really?
While we expect traffic to slow in inclement weather and heavy traffic, on the open road the flow of traffic is close to the allowable limit.
The most dangerous manoeuvre in traffic is the overtake, which may require cars to enter the oncoming lane.
Cars travelling at 10km/h slower than the traffic flow cause a huge increase in the number of dangerous overtakes as the banked-up traffic behind them seeks a way past the mobile obstacle.
Trucks pull over or indicate to allow cars to pass and there are special overtake lanes on hills on highways for this purpose, the danger of overtakes being well recognised by authorities.
But do we need people purposely causing mobile hazards that greatly compromise the safety of all other road users?
IN reference to the article "Designated Aboriginal seats in Parliament" (The Examiner, June 3), if I aspire to have a seat in Parliament, I have the opportunity to nominate for an election and the citizens of Tasmania will decide by their voting preferences if I shall be successful to take my place in Parliament.
All other citizens of Tasmania have the same opportunity to use this avenue to take their place in Parliament.
No one has seats in Parliament designated to them, they must proceed through the electoral process.
WITH a dismissive attitude, hosts of Skynews denigrated actor Mathew McConaughey for his heartfelt call for America to make restrictive laws on gun ownership.
They labelled him only an actor or celebrity, as if to say people like him don't have valid opinions.
Mr McConaughey was born and grew up in Uvalde, Texas. He is a local dealing with a horrific event that occurred in his home town. It's certainly a valid reason for expressing his views .
WHEN Morag McSween (The Examiner, June 8) moved here four years ago, the number of vacant CBD shops was nearly double what it is now.
The fact is the number of new CBD businesses far outweighs the number of closures over the last two years. Also, there are a number of new CBD events happening during July and August such as the Fire and Fog live event on August 5.
Regarding Charles Street, there are three new businesses getting ready to open within 50 metres of each other. I suggest if she can't find a park in Charles Street, she should try another street or one of the under-used multi-storey car parks and walk.
It's not only healthier, but she might notice some great local businesses to support and drop the doom and gloom.
THE only remaining obstacle to fewer councils is the elected councillors.
Most councillors sincerely care for their community, to others it is a sense of importance and income.
Shared services has been a failed concept with few gains and the attempt to have a regional body make decisions for the region is just another layer of government funded by ratepayers.
Between councils, state government, federal government, regional bodies and associations, all funded by tax and ratepayers, there is a serious case for change that would provide reduced cost, increased efficiency, regional decisions and a greater Tasmania.
TASMANIA needs money spent on hospitals, doctors, nurses and the homeless people because of the housing crisis, before you even think about sport for the few. It's a disgrace to put sport above people's wellbeing.
