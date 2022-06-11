The Examiner
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 12, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 11 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driving slower simply causes mobile highway hazards

OVERTAKES INCREASE RISK 

SOME people think that driving slower in good weather on highways is safer, but is it really?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.