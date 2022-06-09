TasPorts is defending a big port cost hike for a major shipping company set to drive up prices yet more for cash-squeezed Tasmanian consumers.
State-owned TasPorts earlier this year whacked up port tariffs for Bass Strait freight company SeaRoad.
SeaRoad said the tariff increase was by an average of 80 per cent.
Devonport-based SeaRoad - one of the state's three big general sea freight companies - told customers the increase and a 5.1 per cent tariff hike at the Port of Melbourne meant it would have to increase its sea freight charge by 7.62 per cent from September 5.
That would leave its customers to decide whether to absorb the cost increase and erode their profitability or to pass it on to their customers, ultimately leading to higher costs for consumers.
The increase and expected resulting increase in the price of goods come at a time when inflation and living costs are surging, real wages are going backwards and interest rates have been hiked twice, with more rate rises expected.
TasPorts chief executive Anthony Donald said the issues SeaRoad raised in a letter to customers were specific to that company.
"TasPorts and SeaRoad negotiated this new arrangement in good faith," Mr Donald said.
"TasPorts has been negotiating with SeaRoad to introduce commercially acceptable terms to a long-term Devonport East berth agreement for two years.
"For context, SeaRoad has been operating under an historic agreement (1996), established when Tasmanian ports were locally managed and was out of step with the current commercial reality.
"It is critical to note that TasPorts is investing more than $240 million to upgrade Devonport East, to support two very important customers and their investment in bigger vessels.
"Local business will then have the confidence to increase production volumes knowing that there are greater opportunities to get their product to markets interstate and overseas."
In a recent letter to customers, SeaRoad chief operating officer Patrick Guarino said the company understood the size of the increase of its sea freight rates was significant.
"However, with respect to port tariffs, there is only one infrastructure provider in both states," he said.
"We have no choice but to accept the increases and pass the cost impost equitably onto our entire customer base."
The tariff increase took effect on January 1 and SeaRoad had absorbed it since.
Mr Donald said TasPorts had completed its annual review of its schedule of port charges for 2022-23.
"A 2.95 per cent price increase will be applied to all non-contracted rates, excluding marine service charges, with new charges from July 1, 2022," he said.
"This recognises CPI, both national (5.1 per cent) and Tasmanian (5.8 per cent), while also taking account of any difficulties and challenges that industry may be facing," he said.
"Freight-related shipping charges have been impacted around the world."
"Tasmania is not immune from these impacts."
