A Ravenswood woman says more needs to be done for people who live in community housing after needles were discovered underneath her home.
The mother of two, who did not wish to be identified, said nobody should be moving into contaminated areas and that it could have been a worse situation had her kids gone for a "discover" underneath the house.
"Every time my lawns are mowed, I have had big shards of glass and broken plates and all. I bought gravel to do a garden out the front here and I can't dig down because there were needle tops," she said.
"I said to them [housing] before I moved in here, have you definitely got rid of all of the needles because I've got two kids with special needs, and they said yes.
A spokesperson from Community Housing Ltd, said the needles were only identified in the crawl space a few weeks ago, and were not visible on initial inspection.
"In relation to the property, it underwent a refurbishment by CHL Tasmania at a significant cost. At the time of the tenant taking possession of the home, there was no evidence of needles or glass shards.
"These items were discovered recently by a contractor who attended the property to conduct maintenance. The contractor alerted the CHL maintenance team to the presence of needles and glass in the crawl space under the house and the items were safely removed," the spokesperson said.
"Upon sharps [needles] being found and reported at any CHL site, work orders are raised with contractors to remove the hazard.
"All CHL vacant properties are fit with window locks, deadlockable solid core doors, and porch lights," they said.
The woman said that the house at one point belonged to a "druggie" and said she has had people knocking on her door looking for the previous tenant.
"I have had seven lots of people coming at night. It disturbs my kids and scares my kids because it's a safety issue more than anything.
"You don't know what they're capable of and those who don't know he's moved - to me, I don't feel safe in that way," she said.
A spokesperson from Police said that if anyone comes to your residence that is unwanted, tell them to leave, and if they refuse, call police on 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.
"Do not put yourself in harm's way, so if unsure of the intentions of any strangers that come to your residence, do not let them in. Several measures including good lighting, locked security screens and CCTV cameras can all act as a safety measure and deterrent," the spokesperson said.
