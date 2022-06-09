The Tasmania JackJumpers' debut NBL season has been rewarded with three of their players included in the latest Australian Boomers squad for World Cup qualifiers.
Sam McDaniel, Jack McVeigh and Clint Steindl have all made the 12-person squad which will take part in three qualifiers at John Cain Arena against China and Japan, starting on June 30.
Advertisement
Overall there are six players in the squad in the Australian squad for the first-time while seven of the twelve selected players having progressed via the AIS and Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence.
We will make it count, I know the home crowd will give us the advantage- Brian Goorjian
There will be a further Tasmanian connection with JackJumpers' assistant Jacob Chance landing a role in assisting Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian and North-West Coast's Ryan Carroll serving as physio.
"Jacob's selection is a testament to his supreme coaching ability and potential, and this upcoming tournament will be a fantastic addition to his resume. He's still only in his 20s but his technical competence is far beyond his years and I know he'll make the most of the experience under Goorjian," JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said.
"Ryan is among the world's best sports health professionals and he's a great asset to any team. We're really grateful to have him, especially as a Tasmanian, supporting us and proud for him to continue to be called up to support the Aussie teams."
Former Illawarra Hawks head coach Goorjian will lead the national side for the first time since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they claimed a bronze medal.Japa
"We can expect Thon Maker at seven-foot to be a significant asset for us, alongside Delly [Matthew Dellavedova], [Jack] White and [Sam] Froling there is a lot to like with this group. We only have a short time to train together, but we will make it count, I know the home crowd will give us the advantage," Goorjian said.
"I'm really excited by the depth of basketball talent in Australia, we have put together a competitive list of players, six who are playing as Boomers for the first time. We know what China and Japan will bring to the table and what it will take for the win."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.