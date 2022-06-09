The Examiner
NBL: Clint Steindl, Jack McVeigh and Sam McDaniel in Australian Boomers squad

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated June 9 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:45am
CALLED UP: Clint Steindl has made the Australian Boomers squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Tasmania JackJumpers' debut NBL season has been rewarded with three of their players included in the latest Australian Boomers squad for World Cup qualifiers.

