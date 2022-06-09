The tragic deaths at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport last year will be the subject of a joint public coronial inquest, though no date has yet been set.
Six children died and a further three were seriously injured on December 16, the last day of the school year, when inflatable jumping castle they were playing in was suddenly launched into the air by a gust of wind.
"None of us will ever fully comprehend, nor will we ever fully understand, how the parents, carers, the broader families and loved ones felt even though we share as best we can their pain and their grief."
On Thursday, Coroner Olivia McTaggart said that a joint inquest will be held at some point in the future, but no date had yet been secured.
Ms McTaggart said that dates are dependent on "various factors" but said she will "give priority to scheduling the inquest as soon as reasonably possible".
"It is hoped that all evidence, including all necessary expert opinion, will be received within coming months," Ms McTaggart said.
"Unfortunately, it is very difficult to provide precise timeframes for completion of the investigation."
She said she was aware of the high level of public interest in the investigation, and she wished to provide the public with an update.
Tasmania Police and WorkSafe investigations were ongoing relating to the involved business, its equipment and set up, Ms McTaggart said.
"Experienced officers of Tasmania Police and WorkSafe Tasmania have been assisting... in compiling evidence in the investigation, including many witness affidavits, since the date of the event," she said.
"A very large amount of investigative work has taken place already, with the coroner coordinating the investigation and holding regular meetings with members of the investigation teams."
She said that once the evidence had been compiled, she would consider retaining relevant experts to share their opinions on the various factors relating to the tragedy.
"These are likely to include meteorological expert(s) regarding the weather conditions on the day and engineering or scientific expert(s).
"It will take some further time to secure the appropriate expert opinion."
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
