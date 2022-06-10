Gallery: NTFA men's division one season so far

St Pats lead the table after 10 rounds of the NTFA division one season.
After winning seven games in a row, they suffered their first defeat to Old Scotch a fortnight ago.
The Thistles are second on the ladder with six wins and one loss.
They fell to Lilydale in round three.
The Dees, sitting third, are having another strong year after winning the 2021 premiership.
East Coast and Old Launcestonians round out the top five.
The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler captured these photos.
