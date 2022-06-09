The company - SeaRoad - said the tariff increase was by an average of 80 per cent.
Devonport-based SeaRoad - one of the state's three big general sea freight companies - told customers the increase and a 5.1 per cent tariff hike at the Port of Melbourne meant it would have to increase its sea freight charge by 7.62 per cent from September 5.
That would leave its customers to decide whether to absorb the cost increase and erode their profitability or to pass it on to their customers, ultimately leading to higher costs for consumers.
The increase and expected resulting increase in the price of goods come at a time when inflation and living costs are surging, real wages are going backwards and interest rates have been hiked twice, with more rate rises expected.
Comment was sought from TasPorts, the other key Bass Strait general sea freight carriers - Toll and state-owned TT-Line - and the state government.
In a recent letter to customers, SeaRoad chief operating officer Patrick Guarino said the company understood the size of the increase of its sea freight rates was significant.
"However, with respect to port tariffs, there is only one infrastructure provider in both states," he said.
"We have no choice but to accept the increases and pass the cost impost equitably onto our entire customer base."
Mr Guarino wrote that TasPorts' tariff increase took effect from January 1.
" ... with other cost contributors still to be determined, we would like to ensure our customers are appropriately informed as early as possible," he wrote.
"The increases from the two port operators alone translate to additional operational costs which must be fully recovered in this year's sea freight review ..."
