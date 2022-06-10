LGBTQI+ bodies have asked for the Tasmanian Government to provide more support and develop an LGBTQI+ policy officer after it was highlighted how LGBTQI+ bodies lack funding to provide support across the state.
Working It Out chief officer Dr Lynne Jarvis said she wanted to acknowledge that the current government has shown considerable commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the Tasmanian LGBTIQ+ community.
"It does rely heavily on participation from community members, many in voluntary roles," she added.
"Working It Out does what it can but our resources are very stretched and our capacity to keep doing this work in a robust way is limited.
"Without some resource from government, such as that provided to many other at risk population groups, the LGBTIQ+ communities risk being underrepresented and further marginalised in decision making.
"Part of WIO's unsuccessful budget request this year was for a 0.5 FTE Policy and Research role. This role would allow WIO to better consult communities, and to support government and other sectors to develop the strategies needed to ensue LGBTIQ+ health and wellbeing outcomes are on par with the general population."
A spokesperson for Equality Tasmania said the discrimination and stigma still experienced by Tasmania's LGBTIQ+ community lead to poorer-than-average outcomes for LGBTIQ+ people in health, mental health and education.
"The additional problem is a lack of resources to research these problems and develop the best responses," they said.
"Our community needs government support for more research and policy development, especially in the areas of health and education. Given Working It Out provides support and services in these areas, it would be best placed to take on this role."
When asked about support for organisation Working It Out and a lack of funding, Community Development Minister Nic Street said he understood the need for support and further funding. The Equality Tasmania spokesperson added the need for a government policy officer.
"The government should also develop its own capacity for LGBTIQ+ research and policy development," they said.
"It currently has policy officers in relation to women, First Nations, young people, the elderly and people with disability, but not the LGBTIQA+ community."
They also referred to the good work the government had done with the LGBTQI+ Tasmania survey had done and how it highlighted concerns in the community.
"It's true that the state government has reference groups that allow the LGBTIQ+ community to express our views on government policy, but these groups don't have the resources to do the kind of ongoing research and detailed policy development that is required," the spokesperson said.
"We welcomed the LGBTIQ+ research project recently released by the state government, but it revealed there is much more research and policy development required before we can say Tasmanian LGBTIQ+ people and fully equal and included."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
