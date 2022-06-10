The Examiner
Working It Out and Equality Tasmania call for funding and supports from government

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 10 2022 - 4:30pm
CALL: LGBTQ+ supports say they need more funding.

LGBTQI+ bodies have asked for the Tasmanian Government to provide more support and develop an LGBTQI+ policy officer after it was highlighted how LGBTQI+ bodies lack funding to provide support across the state.

