Launceston will be without skipper Jobi Harper after two weeks of stellar form as they face Clarence at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.
Having amassed 78 disposals in his last two matches, Harper is unavailable through work commitments, something coach Mitch Thorp was aware of from the start of the season.
"His last two weeks have been probably as good as I've seen from him, having coached him for a long time," Thorp said.
"He's always played well against North Launnie and after we lost to Lauderdale earlier in the year, it was pretty clear that he wanted to make sure he had a big game.
"There's been a little bit of chatter around Lauderdale's midfield and I think he took that personally.
"Forty-two disposals, four goals and 16 clearances is probably as well-rounded of a game that I've seen in this competition."
Thorp said Saturday's game will be the only one Harper misses through firefighting duties this year.
Putting on the boots for the first time this season last week, the coach is excited for some of the side's young guns to cover the massive loss.
"It's an obvious challenge for us, without Jay Blackberry (jaw) and Jake Hinds (suspension) as well, our side looks a little different to what it has in the last few seasons," he said.
"We've put a lot of effort and time into our under-18s and development league and we've looked to fast-track a number of our young and up-and-coming players.
"So with those guys out of the side it gives an opportunity for midfield time for our less-experienced players to put their hand up and show that they are ready for State League senior footy."
Bailey Gillow was identified as someone who will slide into the Blues' midfield after some strong performances recently.
Showing his skills on the outside, the 2021 premiership-winning teenager had nine tackles in last week's Lauderdale victory, proving he has what it takes to play in the middle.
Thorp said Harper, who is leading the player of the year award, usually plays 90-95 per cent of the match for the Blues, meaning there will certainly be spots available.
"We want to make sure that a number of guys this year get their first coat of paint in their development," he said.
"We've always got an eye on the future and getting some guys in over the last few weeks like Brayden Fellows, James Leake, Aidan O'Connor earlier in the year, all of those guys are part of our bigger picture plan.
"That probably goes a little bit further this week with some key roles needing to be filled but we are optimistic we can have a strong performance without some of our key players."
Clarence come into the clash in form, defeating North Launceston by 58 points at home last weekend.
They sit a game clear in fourth, despite having played a game less than both North Launceston and Lauderdale who they are sandwiched in between.
"We've kept a close eye on Clarence, they were really strong when we played them here earlier in the year and their brand is really easy to identify," Thorp said.
"Their tackle pressure and ability to use the ball by foot is really strong so it should be a strong contest this week."
He identified the prowess of their captain Jarrod Harper and dangerous on-baller Baxter Norton, while confirming that Jamieson House and former Melbourne Demon Colin Garland will renew hostilities after several good battles in the past few years.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
