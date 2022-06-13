More than 1000 Tasmanians have signed a petition calling for a ban of conversion therapy practices.
This response comes after the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute released recommendations on law reforms to address the risks and harms caused by sexual orientation and gender identity conversion practices.
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone said evidence unequivocally shows conversion practices cause immense harm and are ineffective.
"When the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute report came out many everyday Tasmanians were shocked to learn that conversion practices still occur in our state," she said.
"A petition is an excellent way to show our state politicians that the public is behind reform."
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he would introduce legislation to implement the TLRI's recommendation that conversion practices be prohibited.
"We commend Mr Rockliff for championing reform and look forward to working with this Government to ensure legislation brings these cruel and futile practices to an end," Dr Mercer-Mapstone said.
The Tasmanian community has rallied behind a ban on conversion practices. The petition has been signed by almost 1000 people since it was listed on the Tasmanian Parliament website.
It is sponsored by independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston.
The chief petitioner is conversion survivor, Glen Worrell.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
