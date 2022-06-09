New events and a new venue are on the program, as the annual Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival begins on Friday
Starting with a gala opening featuring a Tasmanian aboriginal smoking ceremony at the Bendigo Bank Indoor Stadium at St Helens, festival-goers will be able to enjoy a variety of activities across the four-day event.
Advertisement
Saturday will see those brave enough taking part in the Dawn Dash and Splash at Binalong Beach and the opening of many Art Prize Exhibitions and the Off the Trail Sculpture Walk.
A return of the popular Arts Market will bring another element for festival-goers to experience, as they can browse a range of stalls that showcase Tasmanian arts and crafts.
"Wrapped in Break O' Day" is a new program item for the festival. The Wrapped in Break O'Day Textile Art Competition invites entrants to explore, reflect and create on the following theme: Winter Dreaming. The textile works will be wrapped around power poles from Fingal to St Helens across the duration of the festival.
This year's event marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious $20,000 Bay of Fires Art Prize, which will be announced Friday evening.
For the full program of events visit the Bay of Fires Winters Arts Festival website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.