The anticipated program of the upcoming agriCULTURED festival has been released with something for everyone's taste buds.
Massimo Mele, food director at Grain of the Silos. said the event was a way to highlight the hard work of producers.
Advertisement
"We have some new producers this year that we are working with so we are very much looking forward to sharing that with the public," he said.
"One of the advantages of working with producers is knowing what's in season, what is growing good and allows us not be left in the dark with produce being affected by availability issues.
"Dairy has a big focus this year, we have a lot of new producers in that area that we are excited for people to meet."
Chairwoman of Launceston City of Gastronomy Jane Bennett said the was a plethora of food producers in the region that deserved recognition.
"Northern Tasmania is one of the greatest regions in the world for food production, primarily because our latitude of 40 degrees means that we have the daylight hours to grow the widest variety of crops, and that means that we have a really diverse agriculture industry that underpins the diverse food sector that we have here," she said.
"Being a UNSECO City of Gastronomy, which was a status awarded to the Launceston region, recognises the culture of food and the relationship that goes between our producers and the people that create amazing things with the produce.
"This festival combines art, food and conversation for a massive celebration."
Key events on the program include gardening guru Costa Georgiadis and other special guests at Ravenswood Heights Primary School as part of the 24 Carrot School Gardens Launceston Gathering to be held on August 4 from 10am to 2pm. Tickets by invitation.
A meet the producers dinner, curated by Massimo Mele, has been designed to celebrate the best regional produce curated into a night of fine food at the Grain of the Silos. Tickets are available from the agriCULTURED website, with the dinner being held on August 4 from 7pm.
Fire + Fog will be held at Civic Square on August 5 from 4pm to 11pm and will include fire pits, food, drink, entertainment and music. Entry is $20 per person, children under 12 are free.
The Fire and Ferment Dinner will be held on August 6 at Timbre @ Velo Wines. This event will turn up the heat with FermenTas hosting a themed dinner. Timbre's Matt Adams will create a three-course meal to warm up the winter's evening. Starting at 7pm, be sure to get a ticket as to not miss out.
For a list of the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit agricultured.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.