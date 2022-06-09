The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Promising filly Emphatic Bel due for change of luck at Spreyton

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2YO CONTENDERS: Emphatic Bel (inside) is edged out by Cloudy Nights at Spreyton a fortnight ago with Flying To Paris (blue and yellow) held up behind them in fourth place. Pictures: Greg Mansfield
Muscle Up (inside) and Fear The Sting went head-for-head in a barrier trial at Spreyton last week.
Ulverstone Cup contender Buster William wins for Mark Yole early in his career.

Advertisement

Ad

After going down by a nose to a 100-1 plunge horse, trainer Glenn Stevenson is hoping his promising filly Emphatic Bel will get a change of luck at Spreyton on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.