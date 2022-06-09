Advertisement
After going down by a nose to a 100-1 plunge horse, trainer Glenn Stevenson is hoping his promising filly Emphatic Bel will get a change of luck at Spreyton on Sunday.
The well-bred youngster will be chasing $15,625 in stakemoney and $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses when she contests a strong 2YO Maiden over 1150m.
"She's drawn a good barrier and should lob in a handy spot," Stevenson said.
"Whether she can lead will probably depend on Scott Brunton's first-starter (Fear The Sting) who is very quick but missed the start in her trial."
Emphatic Bel led in a similar race a fortnight ago but was run down by Cloudy Nights who was backed from $101 to $26.
That was her first run since March when runner-up to smart filly Vokes at Mowbray.
This week's race looks tougher with at least half a dozen chances including Fear The Sting and Muscle Up who have both trialled well and Flying To Paris who is coming off an eye-catching run at the last Spreyton meeting.
Flying To Paris finished fourth to Cloudy Nights and was only 1-1/4 lengths behind Empahtic Bel after being badly held up for a run.
Stevenson prepares Emphatic Bel for a group of Sydney owners who also have Boom Dot Com, Tavisplash and Obvious Step in his Wesley Vale stable.
The filly is by UK group 1 winner Belardo, rated the best two-year-old of his year in Europe.
"She is bred to get a strong 1600m," Stevenson said.
The trainer has nine runners at the meeting and rates Emphatic Bel and Obvious Step as his two best chances.
He also has smart four-year-old Ubriaco chasing a fourth straight win when he resumes in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
"The 1150m is a bit short but he's flying and will be getting home hard," the trainer said.
Stevenson has been the third most successful trainer at Spreyton in the past 12 months with 11 home-track winners.
Adam Trinder has had 27 winners and Team Wells 17, with Barry Campbell, Stuart Gandy and Cameron Thompson all on 10.
Carrick trainer-driver Mark Yole's good record in country cups could continue at the Devonport Harness Racing Club's meeting at Mowbray on Friday night.
Yole has recent stable addition Buster William in the $14,000 Ulverstone Cup and, although not well treated under the discretionary handicap conditions, the eight-year-old is coming off a career-best performance.
At his third start for his new trainer, Buster William was runner-up to Sunny Sanz in a state record 1:54.1 in Hobart 12 days ago.
After being trained for most of his career by owner-breeder Wayne Campbell, Buster William spent a brief period with Kate MacLeod and ran a close second to James Dean in last year's Carrick Cup.
He hadn't raced for more than 12 months before debuting for Yole in April.
Yole has 'history' with horses owned and previously trained by Campbell.
In 2018 they won the Devonport Cup with Riverboat Jasper who had been in the Yole stable for only two weeks.
Buster William hasn't reached the same heights as Riverboat Jasper - a winner of 22 races and $211,000 - but he has won 10 of his 70 starts with another 30 minor placings.
He goes into the Ulverstone Cup as a 73 rated horse and on the same mark as 102-rater Shannonstheman who looks his main danger.
Shannonstheman has raced nine times since joining trainer Conor Crook from NSW for two wins and four minor placings.
He beat Gotta Good Reason and Lockaway Kacie in a Mowbray free-for-all in April and was runner-up to Like A Wildfire in an Easter Cup heat a week later.
The Ulverstone Cup meeting, which has Sky 1 coverage, also features the $12,000 Max McCormack.
The $9000 Ladbrokes Pace has attracted a strong field that includes recent winners Lancelot, Bridwood Bella and Pardoe Plugga.
And Beyond, one of Tasmania's most promising gallopers, is due to have his first start for new trainer Lindsey Smith at Swan Hill on Friday,
He is engaged in the $150,000 Golden Topaz (1200m) where he is a $13 chance with tab.com.au.
The five-year-old was previously trained at Longford by part-owner Tanya Hanson and has won seven of his 13 starts including a race at Sandown in March last year.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
