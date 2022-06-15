Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
Located in sought after Hadspen, this stately two level property is the perfect family home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and multiple living spaces.
The house perfectly blends modern home with stylish Hamptons-inspired interior design. Hadspen offers a quiet small town lifestyle on the Cities doorstep.
This stunning home sits private down an internal driveway and only a short walk/drive to local amenities, bus stops, South Esk River, parks and recreational ground.
Some of its many features include:
Only a short drive to Prospect and Kings Meadows shops and services, surrounding schools and only 12 minutes into Launceston CBD.
