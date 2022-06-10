Debt collectors see increase in business after RBA rate rise

The decision earlier this week by the Reserve Bank of Australia to once again raise the cash rate will no doubt hit Tasmanians in their hip pockets, a trend watched closely by the state's debt collection services.
The latest 0.5 per cent rise brings the current cash rate to 0.85 per cent, equating to around $159 more a month for the average homeowner, if their bank passes down the raise in full. This adds to the already rising cost of everyday items like petrol and groceries, which are being led by the same inflation levels that triggered the RBA rate rise.
Advertisement
Less than six months ago, an historic-low cash rate of 0.1 per cent and a slew of bankruptcy and personal loan concessions meant many Australians were enjoying some of the loosest personal financing in the nation's history.
Among those concessions were new laws to increase the debt threshold which enables creditors to apply for a bankruptcy notice , an increase to the timeframe for a debtor to respond to a bankruptcy notice, and an extended temporary debt protection allowing six months relief from creditors.
According to Tasmanian Collection Service general manager Jenny Sparks, that period coincided with an "understandable lower appetite for debt enforcement during those uncertain times that contributed to insulating the broader economy".
"I feel insolvencies were low in Tasmania as we were not impacted as severely as other states who endured long periods of lockdown coupled with the various government responses," she said.
The state' largest debt collection agency, TCS collects outstanding debt for more than 3000 clients including state government, local councils, large private corporations and small to medium businesses.
Ms Spark noted from TCS's perspective,since the initial RBA rate rise, the business had noted an rising need for the company's services.
"We are now experiencing an increase in debt lodged with TCS as the economy learns to once again stand on its own two feet," she said.
READ MORE: Firefighters defiant, pay clash smoulders on
Looking forward, Ms Sparks noted the signs that the Australian Taxation Office will return to enforcement activities after a significant time of pause as another potential loan pressure on Australians, but cautioned it was "unclear whether this will impact Tasmania as much as other areas in the nation."
"Generally we expect there to be some impact upon the ability for people to pay their bills though suggest this will be a period of adjustment for people with mortgages or rents rather than a continued trend of higher debt collection activity," she said.
With that in mind, Ms Sparks didn't anticipate the increase in bad debt would rise exponentially with the recent RBA hike - citing an otherwise strong economy within the state, based on tourism, construction and low unemployment.
Cautioning that her forecast may change depending on how steep the RBA's subsequent rises may be, Ms Sparks remained optimistic that there was "likely to be some degree of resilience in the Tasmanian economy".
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.