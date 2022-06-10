The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rate rise shifts debt to collection services but Tassie economy could remain 'resilient'

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debt collectors see increase in business after RBA rate rise

The decision earlier this week by the Reserve Bank of Australia to once again raise the cash rate will no doubt hit Tasmanians in their hip pockets, a trend watched closely by the state's debt collection services.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.