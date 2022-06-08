Sacred Heart extended their dominance of the Northern Independent Junior School Sports Association cross-country carnival on Wednesday.
The school won their ninth straight carnival, holding out Scotch Oakburn College and Launceston Church Grammar for the win in cold but perfect running conditions at Windsor Park.
Known for its windy conditions across several sporting circles, the Riverside facility featured minimal wind during the event, which is for grades three to six.
Sacred Heart HPE teacher John Anderson spoke highly of the school's sporting culture
"Many of our students are involved in sport on the weekends and our parents really value the benefits of a healthy lifestyle for children," he said.
"Above all else though we have a culture of supporting others and understanding that effort is more important than results.
"Congratulations to all the students from the nine participating schools, they all did an amazing job.
"Thank you to the wonderful volunteers, the families who came down to support the children and the fantastic staff for making the event run smoothly."
Grade 3 (girls, boys) - Belle Batten (LPS), Jack Jordan (SHS)
Grade 4 - Poppy Ebbelaar (SHS), Rupert Williams (SHS)
Grade 5 - Grace Matthews (SHS), Harry Jackson (LCGS)
Grade 6 - Georgia Freeman (SHS), Algesh Pradhan (SFB)
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
