Further reviews of individual school ventilation issues could be carried out over winter to limit the spread of COVID and other viruses, despite a government ventilation "audit" being completed over the summer.
The government has since developed "additional ventilation support" for schools via an occupational hygienist and will carry out further reviews where required.
More than 4300 air purifiers were provided to schools in term one, and a further 4700 since then.
Former education minister Sarah Courtney commissioned an audit of ventilation, including whether windows opened or closed, ahead of the 2022 school year returning.
Education Department secretary Tim Bullard said all schools were "managing" ventilation issues, and more support was available if required.
"This provides resources to schools around how to improve airflow, advice for cooler weather, clear actions for schools to undertake and also guidance for monitoring CO2 levels should they have concern," he said.
"If concerns are raised and they believe that, within their existing capacity, they're unable to meet the ventilation requirements, then there is additional support that can be provided to them through that occupational hygienist and the ventilation review is undertaken."
Since borders reopened on December 15, the case rate among children aged five to 18 has been among the highest with about 40 per cent testing positive to COVID, only surpassed by people in their 20s.
The rate for older teenage children was slightly lower. High schools have required mask use since the start of the year.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the case rate in schools had been decreasing throughout term two.
"The situation in our government schools at the moment, based on the latest advice that I have, is that our total active COVID cases amongst students currently sit at below 1 per cent of students," he said.
"Similarly, for teachers now absent with COVID, around 1 per cent of teachers as well."
Mr Jaensch did not have access to data on how many outbreaks had been declared in schools, and said this was held by Public Health instead.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the government should have planned better for the colder months, and questioned the outcomes of the earlier ventilation audit.
"I thought there was a ventilation audit process undertaken before the return to school? That's what we heard. But now we hear that schools are on their own," she said.
Public Health has urged Tasmanians to be aware of the spread of influenza, which has not been present in the state for the past two winters, raising concerns about adverse outcomes for children.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
