The Hobart Hurricanes will be without all-rounder Sasha Moloney for the first time in WBBL08.
A former 'Canes captain, the 29-year-old all-rounder has signed with the Melbourne Stars for next season after playing 74 games.
Advertisement
"I'm really looking forward to spending WBBL|08 with the Stars," Moloney said
"To play with the likes of Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland is a fantastic opportunity and one I couldn't pass up.
"I've loved my time at the Hurricanes but hopefully I can hit the ground running for the Stars and make an immediate impact with both bat and ball.
"I can't wait to get started and meet all my new teammates as well as the passionate Stars members and fans."
The Longford product's 74 matches put her behind only the recently-retired Corinne Hall (81) in games played, while she is also in the top 10 for wickets and runs.
Moloney is the second player within a week to depart, losing pace bowler Tayla Vlaeminck back to the Renegades, while Perth Scorchers' Heather Graham has joined the side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.