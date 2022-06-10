Continues today, running until June 22
Tasmanian's iconic winter solstice festival has returned, with the two-week event taking place from 8-22 June around various locations in Hobart. With the event underway and in full swing visit Dark Mofo still has many exciting events for the remainder of the festival including the Burning of the Ogoh-Ogoh and the Winter Feast. Visit darkmofo.net.au for more information.
Today, Sunday and Monday
St Helens will be turned into an arts lovers paradise as part of this years winter festival. This year's event marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious $20,000 Bay of Fires Art Prize and features other spectacles such as the Sculpture Trail and the Arts Market. For the full program of events visit the Bay of Fires Winters Arts Festival website.
Sunday
The Launceston Esk Market has 40 undercover stalls and even more outside at the rear of the Zions Hill Church in Ravenswood. Stalls including hot food and cold refreshments, coffee vans, fresh vegetables, collectable comics, bric-a- brac, pre-loved items, clothing, tools, collectable items, craft items, knitting, sewing, beads and much more.
Sunday
This family friendly event held at Mount Gnonom Farm includes children's workshops with slip stream circus, palawa fire dance, Taiko drumming and a stellar line up of music, including Woman of the Moon, Byron Bay's Sam Buckingham, Runaway Belles and Tessa Lee. There will be fire pots, bonfire, a long table winter feast and mulled wine.
June 18
A screening of the iconic Australian film 'The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert' will be held at the Star Cinema on June 18 from 8pm as part of Pride Month. The event is a fundraising screening for North West Pride, with all profits going towards activities, opportunities and social inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community in the North and North West Coast. Tickets available via eventbrite and there will be prizes for the best dressed.
June 18
Many of Tasmania's finest young musicians will perform at the St. Cecilia 'Winter Music' Concert. All orchestras will perform a varied selection of enjoyable pieces, from Schubert's String Quartet No. 1 to Highlights from Jersey Boys. The Winter Concert will be held at at the City Baptist Church, Frederick St. on Saturday June 18 over two sessions - 4.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Barratt's Music.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
