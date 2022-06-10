A screening of the iconic Australian film 'The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert' will be held at the Star Cinema on June 18 from 8pm as part of Pride Month. The event is a fundraising screening for North West Pride, with all profits going towards activities, opportunities and social inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community in the North and North West Coast. Tickets available via eventbrite and there will be prizes for the best dressed.