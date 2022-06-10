Bringing their new arena tour to Tasmania is sure to excite fans of Australian hip-hop royalty Hilltop Hoods.
The multi-platinum selling and award winning group are back on the road for the first time in three years, adding Hobart's MyState Bank Arena to their tour, with the band saying it's one of their favourite places to perform.
Formed in the suburbs of Adelaide in the 90's, the group has grown to become one of Australia's most successful hip/hop and rap groups.
MC Suffa, who's real name is Matthew Lambert, said that they loved to perform in places like Tasmania.
"We got to know Tasmania's through doing Falls Festivals over numerous years, which was such a great experience," he said.
"It's always such a nice vibe down there and so much fun. It has a similar feeling to Adelaide in the respect that don't always get acts coming through that are going down the East Coast.
"There is the energy there of people that are so excited we are in their state and that we have come down here just for them, it's a great feeling to be able to perform for Tassie fans."
Fans can expect to hear their classic hits such as 'Leave Me Lonely', 'Exit Sign' Feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal, '1955' Feat. Montaigne & Tom Thum, The Nosebleed Section, 'Cosby Sweater' and 'Chase That Feeling' alongside their latest hit single 'Show Business' Feat. Eamon.
After recent performances at Groovin the Moo and Bass in the Grass, Suffa said that after a long break they were a bit rusty, but that didn't last quickly.
"At the first rehearsals we were pretty rusty, I'll admit, but once we were on stage it was like muscle memory," he said.
"It just feels natural to be on stage performing for people. It's great to be back in full swing and get back onto the road.
"There was a while a few years ago where it felt like Groundhog Day, we did lot's of gigs and concert and it felt quite repetitive, but I think that COVID changed everything.
"It changed our thinking and made us realise that lot's of people have a new appreciation that they had lost over the years when we all just got so used to having so many concerts and gigs."
Coming along for the ride are Indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original, exciting Kenyan-born Australian singer songwriter Elsy Wameyo and DJ and producer Jayteehazard.
"We are really excited to bring new music out," Suffa said.
"This new song is a reflection on working in the music industry and the ups and downs that come with it. It's not complaining, it's just a meditation and reflection on the business."
Hilltop Hoods have truly cemented themselves as pioneers of Aussie hip hop with ten ARIA awards, six number one albums and over 60 platinum accreditations.
Hilltop Hoods will perform in Hobart on August 20 at MyState Bank Arena.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
